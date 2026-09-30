Ministry of Interior rolls out 'UAE is Safe With Your Digital Awareness' campaign to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has launched the “UAE is Safe With Your Digital Awareness” campaign. The campaign coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed annually in October, and seeks to raise awareness across society of electronic and cybercrimes.

The campaign was launched at a press conference held at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, attended by Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police; Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Electronic Security Centre; Brigadier Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Center at Dubai Police; Colonel Dr. Engineer Ibrahim Humaid Al Mayahi, Director of the Digital Security Department at the Ministry of Interior; Colonel Dr. Saud Al Khaldi, Assistant Director-General for Specialized Departments at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police; and Fatima Buhajeer, Head of the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri said the campaign is a comprehensive awareness initiative aimed at informing the public about the various methods and tactics used by fraudsters, who exploit rapid advances in the digital sphere. He explained that the campaign seeks to strengthen awareness of electronic and cybercrimes, particularly as these crimes continue to evolve and criminals increasingly exploit modern artificial intelligence technologies.

Brigadier Al Hajri said: “Cybercrime represents a global challenge. Through this campaign and our joint efforts with our partners, we seek to raise awareness of the risks of cybercrime and ways to prevent it. While awareness of different forms of cybercrime is already high in UAE society, we continue to strengthen public understanding and knowledge of ways to protect data, with the aim of achieving our goal of zero victims of cybercrime gangs.”

Amer Sharaf said the conference seeks to deliver an awareness message to the community and inform individuals about the risks associated with cybercrime. He added: “We are honoured to be a strategic partner in bringing together efforts with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police to raise awareness of cybercrime and digital technologies. Awareness is a fundamental part of the cybersecurity ecosystem. In today’s world, knowledge is essential to counter misinformation and understand the methods used to hijack accounts and steal data.”

Brigadier Abdulrahman Sharaf said electronic and cybercrimes directly affect juveniles and children, particularly as children may spend more than seven hours a day using tablets and other electronic devices. He noted that awareness messages delivered recently had reached 11 million people, adding that awareness efforts would be stepped up during Cybersecurity Month.

Colonel Ibrahim Al-Mayahi affirmed that the UAE has an advanced cybersecurity ecosystem. He stressed the importance of joint efforts to protect society from cybercrime and empower individuals to confront such threats, noting that members of the public are key partners in prevention and response efforts. He also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to drawing on its personnel and expertise to provide the highest levels of protection and safety.

He added: “We hope that media outlets will contribute during this month to raising awareness of the latest developments in cybercrime and the vulnerabilities that may result from the use of modern technologies. This is not the responsibility of one party alone; it is a shared responsibility as we work towards our goal of a UAE made safe through your digital awareness.”

Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Khaldi said: “The preparations for the Cybersecurity Month campaign included a series of workshops to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for achieving its objectives. One of the distinguishing features of this year’s campaign is the participation of numerous partners from both the public and private sectors, allowing us to reach different segments of society.”