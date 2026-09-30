UAE Horse Racing Authority announces 41 horses to compete in first trial race of new season

DUBAI, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Horse Racing Authority has announced the participation of 41 purebred Arabian horses in seven races at the first trial race of the new 2026-2027 season, held this evening at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai over a distance of 1,000 metres.

The UAE Horse Racing Authority said in a statement today that the first race featured notable performances, with 37 horses participating in races for the first time, while 4 horses had previously participated in races.

Rashid Al Balushi, a member of the Stewards Committee at the UAE Horse Racing Authority, said the notable success of the first trial race of the new season, and the participation of 41 horses, confirms the significant value of trial races in enhancing the readiness of horses.

He added that the positive cooperation of owners, trainers and jockeys was among the key factors behind the success achieved, reaffirming the significant value of the racing system in the UAE according to the highest international standards.