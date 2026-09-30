US concludes military mission in Iraq

NEW YORK, 30th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States and its Coalition partners announced today it formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, consistent with the September 2024 U.S.-Iraq joint statement and U.S. national interests.

The orderly departure of Coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the successful conclusion of the military mission that defeated ISIS in Iraq.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said:'' This milestone reflects the success of a 12-year campaign that defeated ISIS in Iraq as an organized military threat in Iraq and across the region. It also marks a transition from a wartime coalition mission to an Iraqi-led security effort supported by a more normal bilateral security relationship.''

The United States, he stressed, supports a strong sovereign Iraq that secures its borders, protects its people, and serves as the foundation for deeper commercial, diplomatic, and security cooperation between our two countries.