UAE Accountability Authority Chairman receives international officials on sidelines of 'UN Congress on Crime Prevention'

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Obaid Abu Shibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, received several international officials at the authority's headquarters on the sidelines of their participation in the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi.

The officials included Stefan Blättler, Attorney-General of Switzerland; Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Leonard Gaoretelelwe Lekgetho, Head of the Special Investigating Unit of South Africa; and Danny Woo Ying Ming, Commissioner of the Hong Kong Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The discussions focused on ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise and practices in areas of mutual interest, contributing to greater international cooperation and knowledge-sharing among relevant authorities.

The meetings form part of the UAE Accountability Authority's efforts to strengthen international partnerships, expand areas of cooperation and exchange expertise with relevant authorities and international organisations.