GPSSA Board of Directors reviews performance, AI adoption, strategic projects

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the fourth Board meeting of 2026, which reviewed financial, investment and institutional performance and progress on strategic projects.

The Board also reviewed progress in adopting Agentic AI and advancing Zero Government Bureaucracy in line with government priorities, supporting a financially stable, sustainable and future-ready pension and social security system.

Al Mansoori reaffirmed GPSSA’s commitment to translating national priorities into tangible outcomes by strengthening future readiness, expanding government integration and using AI to improve operational efficiency and service quality for insured Emiratis, pensioners and employers.

He said protecting pension rights, strengthening governance, anticipating future needs and continuously improving the system are fundamental to maintaining public trust and supporting the social and financial stability of Emirati families.

The Board reviewed key indicators showing continued growth in GPSSA’s pension and social security coverage. The number of insured Emiratis registered with GPSSA reached 190,063 in August 2026, an increase of 13.6 percent compared with August 2025. The number of pensioners rose by 10.4 percent to 35,015, while the number of beneficiaries reached 18,585, up 2 percent year on year.

By the end of August 2026, the combined value of pensions, end-of-service benefits and compensation reached approximately AED5.03 billion, up 14.6 percent from the same period in 2025, reflecting the scale of GPSSA’s social protection role.

The results underscore GPSSA’s growing responsibilities and its continued role in protecting pension rights and supporting the UAE’s long-term social and financial stability.