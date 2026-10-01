UAE Attorney-General orders investigation into flydubai flight incident

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, has ordered the formation of an investigation team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, which was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv before being diverted and landing safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

The decision followed flydubai's announcement that an altercation occurred in the flight deck during the journey, prompting crew members travelling on board to intervene and secure the aircraft.

The investigation team has begun its work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the relevant authorities in the UAE. The Attorney-General directed that all necessary measures be taken to gather information and evidence, establish the facts and determine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, as well as verify whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction.

Al Shamsi stressed that investigations are ongoing, urging the public to refrain from speculation or circulating unverified information until the competent authorities complete their efforts to gather and verify the facts. He also called for avoiding any conclusions before the investigations are completed and for relying on information and statements issued by official sources.

UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under the legislation in force, as the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies the UAE flag. Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft, even if they occur outside the country's territory.