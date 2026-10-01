Noura Al Kaabi co-chairs Third Meeting of UAE–India Cultural Council Joint Steering Committee in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Held in New Delhi, the Third Joint Steering Committee Meeting of the UAE–India Cultural Council was co-chaired by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and K. Nandini Singla, Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The session also included the participation of senior officials from both countries.

The meeting reviewed progress made since the previous session of the Joint Steering Committee and discussed new avenues to further strengthen cultural cooperation between the UAE and India, as part of efforts to achieve the shared vision of the leadership of both countries to deepen bilateral relations and advance people-to-people ties.

Discussions focused on a range of priority areas, including tourism, sports, cultural heritage, creative industries and youth engagement, with both sides exploring opportunities to develop joint initiatives, exchange expertise and share best practices, and foster greater collaboration between cultural institutions and stakeholders in the two countries.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi underscored that the progress achieved across these initiatives demonstrates the Council's effectiveness as a platform for translating the vision of the leadership of both countries into practical outcomes, affirming the UAE's confidence in the Council's capacity to broaden cooperation in the period ahead.

She said, "Since its establishment, the UAE–India Cultural Council has moved steadily from setting priorities to delivering results. The progress we reviewed today in preserving our heritage, documenting our shared history and connecting the youth of our two nations reflects the depth of the UAE–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the clear direction set by our leaderships.

"We are confident in what this Council can achieve. Building on this foundation, we will continue working closely with our Indian partners to expand the scope of our cooperation and ensure that these initiatives deliver lasting value for the people of both countries."

The two sides also discussed priorities for the next phase of the Council's work, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing cultural cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.