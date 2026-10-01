Final competitions of 2nd Al Ain Camel Racing Festival to begin October 3

AL AIN, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Final competitions of the 2nd Al Ain Camel Racing Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, will take place from 3rd to 8th October 2026 at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack in Al Ain Region.

The festival is organised by the Presidential Camels and Camel Racing Affairs Centre under the supervision of the Camel Racing Association.

The competitions will begin with heritage races before continuing across the various camel racing categories, starting with Haqayeq, followed by Laqaya, Itha’a and Thanaya, and concluding with Houl and Zomool.

The final competitions will feature 150 races across the various categories, including 10 heritage races, 42 Haqayeq races, 32 Laqaya races and 22 races each for Itha’a, Thanaya, Houl and Zomool.

The programme will also feature 10 Romooz races, with two races allocated to each of the Haqayeq, Laqaya, Itha’a, Thanaya, Houl and Zomool categories. The Romooz races are designated for Bakkar and Jeadan, alongside the Houl and Zomool competitions on the final day.

The organising committee has set the schedule for camel inspection and age verification procedures for participants in the Romooz races at Al Rawda Camel Racetrack from 6 am to 7 am. Procedures for Haqayeq will take place on 2nd October, followed by Laqaya on 3rd October, Itha’a on 4th October, Thanaya on 5th October, and Houl and Zomool on 6th October.

The organising committee has allocated cash and in-kind prizes for winners of the Romooz races. Winners of the Bakkar Romooz races will receive a cup and AED500,000, while winners of the Jeadan Romooz races will receive a rifle and AED400,000.

On the final day, the winner of the Houl Open race will receive a sword and AED1 million, while the winner of the Zomool Open race will receive a rifle and AED800,000.

Al Ain Camel Racing Festival continues to support camel racing, preserve authentic Emirati heritage and strengthen its presence among younger generations, building on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in supporting camel racing and reinforcing its status as an integral part of the UAE’s national identity and cultural heritage.