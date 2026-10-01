UAE leaders congratulate President of China on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of China and Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.