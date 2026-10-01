Hamdan Foundation announces 10 finalists for UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the 10 projects shortlisted for the ninth edition of the UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development 2025–2026, with the three laureates to be revealed on 5th October, 2026, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

The winners will be announced during the global celebration of World Teachers’ Day, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Foundation.

The ninth edition recorded the highest level of participation since the Prize was established, attracting 169 applications from 64 countries, of which 129 met the eligibility requirements. A total of 15 countries participated for the first time, while overall participation increased by 66 percent.

This year’s award ceremony takes on added significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The World Teachers’ Day global celebration at UNESCO Headquarters will bring together representatives of international organisations, ministers, education experts, teachers and educational institutions to examine the status of the teaching profession, the challenges facing educators and the measures needed to strengthen recognition and support for teachers.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The 10 projects shortlisted for the ninth edition reflect a remarkable diversity of experiences and practices responding to the needs of teachers across different educational and cultural contexts worldwide. They demonstrate the role that innovative professional development can play in improving teaching practices, strengthening teachers’ capabilities and supporting educators as they respond to the challenges arising within their schools and communities.”

Dr. Khalifa added, “The announcement of this year’s laureates carries particular significance as it coincides with World Teachers’ Day and the 60th anniversary of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. This reinforces the importance of investing in teachers’ professional development and status as a foundation for improving the quality of education, while reflecting the Prize’s mission to identify outstanding practices, bring them to international attention and broaden the benefit of their experience globally.”

The shortlist includes the Ministry of Education of Brunei Darussalam’s “From Class to Nation: Brunei Darussalam’s Teachers Teaching Teachers Collaborative Learning System”, which has established a nationwide model of peer learning among teachers. The initiative has recorded 33,596 course participations among a cohort of 6,700 teachers.

From Ethiopia, the “Maker-Teachers” project by Gondar College of Teachers’ Education is transforming early childhood teaching through low-cost, culturally appropriate play-based learning materials. The project has reached 98 cluster schools, directly benefiting more than 15,000 pre-primary learners.

The shortlist also includes the Language and Learning Foundation’s “NEEV Multilingual Education Programme” in India, which integrates indigenous languages into classroom teaching through multilingual pedagogies. The initiative has trained more than 2,000 teachers and contributed to stronger student engagement and learning outcomes.

From Indonesia, the Guru Belajar Foundation’s “Collective Teacher Leadership Development Programme” empowers teachers to become collective leaders within their educational communities. The programme has engaged 61,717 teachers across 91 districts and cities.

The shortlist also includes Fundación Tarahumara José A. Llaguno’s “The Organisational Capacities Programme for Secondary Education” in Mexico, which supports secondary school teachers working in indigenous rural communities. The programme has trained 230 teachers, strengthening their pedagogical, organisational and leadership skills while encouraging greater engagement by families and communities in school development.

From Palestine, “Keeping Learning Alive on the Frontline: A School-Based Resilience Model for Teacher Development and Learning Continuity in Protracted Crisis Contexts (2022–2025)” is led by the principal of Waleed Abu Mweis Basic Boys’ School. The initiative supports teachers’ continuing professional development and strengthens school resilience and learning continuity during prolonged crises. It has benefited 29 teachers and more than 500 learners.

From Türkiye, the Öğretmen Akademisi Vakfı – Teachers’ Academy Foundation is shortlisted for the “ÖRAV Education Festival – Teacher-Led Professional Learning Ecosystem”, a nationwide professional learning initiative led by and for teachers. More than 38,000 teachers have participated over ten years.

Also from Türkiye, the Köy Okulları Değişim Ağı (KODA) – Rural Schools Transformation Network’s “Teacher Communities Programme” builds communities of practice in which teachers facilitate their own professional learning. Structured around cycles of six meetings, the programme combines socio-emotional learning and reflective practice to strengthen educational quality in rural and marginalised settings.

In Uganda, the Kimanya-Ngeyo Foundation for Science and Education’s “Learning to Learn Teacher Development Programme” promotes teachers’ professional autonomy and reflective, inquiry-driven, learner-centred practice through a cascading professional development model. Implemented across three districts, it has reached 2,500 teachers.

Completing the shortlist is EdCamp Ukraine NGO’s “Regional (UN)conferences in EdCamp format, or EdCamp-in-a-box Programme”, which promotes grassroots professional development and teacher engagement. Since its launch, the initiative has facilitated 374 events in educational institutions and reached approximately 50,000 teachers and educators.