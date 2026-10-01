China ranks 10th in WIPO Global Innovation Index 2026

BEIJING, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- China ranked 10th among 139 economies for the second consecutive year on the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)'s Global Innovation Index 2026 (2026 GII), China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Switzerland, Sweden, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Singapore led the rankings, while China, India, Vietnam, Türkiye, the Philippines, Morocco and Indonesia were among the economies that have climbed rapidly over the past decade.

The report said China is home to 3,466 deep-science startups, second only to the United States.

According to the report, more than 30,000 deep-science startups have been created since 2000 globally, nearly 10 times the 2010 figure, and their share of venture-backed startups reached 16 percent in 2025. Together, these startups are worth US$7.6 trillion, up 23 percent from 2024.

The firms operate mainly in sectors including semiconductors, robotics, quantum computing, life sciences, space, energy and advanced materials.

Published annually, the WIPO GII ranks 139 economies on their innovation ecosystems using 79 indicators.