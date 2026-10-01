Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Dubai Humanitarian Authority

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (26) of 2026 pertaining to the appointment and replacement of the Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Humanitarian Authority.

According to the Decree, Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Humanitarian Authority, replacing Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani.

The Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.