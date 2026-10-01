'RAK Chamber', 'Ann Arbor SPARK' strengthen economic cooperation

MICHIGAN, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Ann Arbor SPARK, a leading regional economic development organisation in Michigan, United States, marking an important step towards strengthening economic cooperation and expanding opportunities for trade, investment, innovation and entrepreneurship between the two sides.

The LoI was signed by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Phil Santer, Chief Operating Officer of Ann Arbor SPARK, in the presence of Dr. Carel Richter, Advisor for International Relations at the Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The cooperation aims to facilitate connections between companies and entrepreneurs in both regions, encourage the exchange of knowledge and market information, and explore opportunities for joint initiatives in business development and innovation. It will also support business delegation visits and direct engagement between companies, helping them identify potential partners and expand into new markets.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, “Cooperation with Ann Arbor SPARK will open new avenues for Ras Al Khaimah’s business community to engage with one of the United States’ established innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems. Building international partnerships that connect our businesses with new technologies, investment opportunities and expertise is important to support their growth and international expansion. We look forward to translating this partnership into meaningful opportunities for companies in Ras Al Khaimah.”

Paul Krutko, President and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK, said, “Ann Arbor’s innovation economy has always had a global reach. The technologies developed here, the talent our region attracts and the companies that grow here are connected to markets and opportunities around the world. Our relationship with Ras Al Khaimah strengthens those international connections and creates new opportunities for companies in our region to grow, collaborate and compete globally.”

The signing of the Letter of Intent reflects Ras Al Khaimah Chamber's commitment to strengthening its international network and translating institutional partnerships into practical initiatives that contribute to economic diversification, business growth and the competitiveness of Ras Al Khaimah.

The cooperation also builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding that Ras Al Khaimah signed with Michigan in February 2025, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Ras Al Khaimah to strengthen and promote exchange and cooperation across a number of sectors of mutual interest.