UAE reaffirms commitment to sustainable development at 11th AIIB Annual Meeting

DOHA, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha, Qatar, held under the theme “Tomorrow’s Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation.”

The Annual Meeting brought together governors, policymakers, development institutions, private sector leaders and other stakeholders to discuss AIIB’s strategic direction as it enters its second decade.

Since beginning its operations in 2016, AIIB has approved more than US$76 billion across 384 projects, reflecting its growing role in financing infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development across its member countries. Discussions focused on scaling impact, strengthening partnerships and delivering greater value across the infrastructure project cycle.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Alternate Governor for the UAE at AIIB, said, “AIIB has established an important role within the global development finance architecture, and its second decade presents an opportunity to build further on this foundation.

As infrastructure needs become increasingly complex, stronger partnerships, knowledge sharing and tailored financing will be essential to translating development priorities into lasting impact. The UAE remains committed to advancing this shared agenda and strengthening international cooperation to support sustainable development.”

The UAE’s participation reflects its continued efforts to strengthen international partnerships, mobilise resources and support practical solutions to shared development challenges. Through its engagement with multilateral institutions and global development platforms, the UAE continues to support cooperation that translates shared priorities into tangible outcomes for communities and economies.

This commitment to international cooperation and practical action will also be reflected in December, as Abu Dhabi hosts the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal from 8th to 10th December.

The conference will focus on accelerating implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation, bringing countries and development partners together to advance solutions and mobilise action on global water challenges.