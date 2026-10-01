Alef Education to showcase responsible, AI-powered learning at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, will participate in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, showcasing how artificial intelligence can personalise learning at scale while keeping teachers, academic integrity and human judgment at the heart of education.

Taking place on 6th to 7th October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the event comes as the UAE continues to advance the role of AI in education following the recent UAE Cabinet approval of the implementation of an AI curriculum across all public and private schools in the country.

Alef Education will showcase its newly launched AI Literacy Programme designed to help students understand, evaluate and create responsibly with artificial intelligence.

The company will also present the Alef Platform, its AI-powered personalised learning ecosystem, which combines adaptive learning, analytics and intelligent tutoring to tailor learning pathways to individual students while providing educators with actionable insights into student progress.

Other AI-powered educational tools that will be demonstrated within the Alef Education portfolio include AI Auto Grading, AI Literacy Programme, Alef AI Insights, Alef Teacher Studio, and Alef Pathways. Alef Education’s solutions currently reach approximately two million registered students across around 20,000 schools.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “The UAE has set a clear ambition to equip young people with the knowledge and skills they need to understand and use AI responsibly. At Alef Education, that principle shapes how we innovate, from using AI to personalise learning at scale to helping students build the literacy and judgment they need to navigate an AI-enabled world.”

Throughout the two-day event, Alef Education will engage with stakeholders across government, technology and education on responsible AI, future-ready learning and scalable education systems. The company will demonstrate how AI can support educators by reducing routine workload, personalising learning and providing deeper insights into student progress, while ensuring that teachers remain central to decisions about teaching and learning.

Alef Education’s approach has earned international recognition. In 2026, the company ranked first among EdTech companies in the Middle East and Africa and 13th globally in TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Companies list. It was also recognised with the Forbes Ai Everything Brave Award in 2019 for its most innovative use of artificial intelligence in education.

Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 will bring together more than 350 AI companies and startups, with participation from more than 60 countries, to explore the next phase of applied AI across government, industry and enterprise.