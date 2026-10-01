Dubai Culture concludes Austria visit focused on culture, technology

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) concluded an official visit to Austria, with engagements in Linz and Vienna focused on knowledge exchange, international collaboration, and practices connecting culture, the arts, and technology.

The visit supported the Authority’s efforts to expand its international partnerships, draw on global expertise and create opportunities for creative talent, advancing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Led by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, the delegation included Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Acting Director of the Visual Arts Department; and Sara Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department.

Hala Badri affirmed that the visit reflected Dubai’s commitment to international dialogue and the importance of cultural exchange in creating opportunities for people and institutions.

She said, “Culture shapes how people connect with their city, understand their heritage and imagine their future. Our international relationships bring fresh perspectives to this work and open pathways for creatives to share their ideas and experiences with the world. Through our engagements in Austria, we explored how cultural institutions are responding to change, bringing creativity into everyday life and creating space for talent to grow. These exchanges deepen our understanding and help us translate shared knowledge into meaningful opportunities for Dubai’s cultural and creative community.”

Badri highlighted the visit’s contribution to identifying avenues for collaboration that support the continued development of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector. These efforts align with the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033 (DC33), which seeks to build a competitive and sustainable sector, embed culture in community life and strengthen creativity’s contribution to growth.

In Linz, the delegation’s programme combined official engagements and cultural visits with participation in Ars Electronica Festival, a leading international platform exploring the intersection of art, technology and society.

The delegation explored approaches to digital arts and emerging technologies and visited the Ars Electronica Centre to learn about its integration of art, technology and science. The visit also offered insights into how interactive experiences connect the work of artists, scientists and researchers with the public.

During the festival, Dubai Culture highlighted the development of Dubai’s digital arts ecosystem and the Museum of Digital Art, which will serve as a space for immersive artistic experiences, research, and education, and contribute to enhancing the emirate’s presence on the global cultural innovation map.

The Authority also shed light on its preparations to host the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai). Taking place in a hybrid format from 6th to 15th November under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data, and Identity’, the symposium will bring together artists, practitioners, researchers and experts from around the world. The delegation showcased its artistic and academic programmes, creating opportunities for dialogue, experimentation, and knowledge exchange across art, science, and technology.

In Vienna, the delegation visited cultural institutions, museums and artistic platforms to explore approaches to museum and library management, performing and contemporary arts, and preserving and making cultural collections accessible. The programme also examined talent development, cultural experience design and community engagement, offering insights to inform future projects and initiatives in Dubai.