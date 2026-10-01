UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Temukisa Auina Penehuro Hauma, Governor-General of Tuvalu, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Tuvalu and to Prime Minister Feleti Teo.