MoHRE highlights sustainable Emiratisation policies with private sector

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) showcased policies and initiatives designed to drive sustainable Emiratisation during field visits to a group of private-sector companies.

The visits are part of the Ministry’s strategy to strengthen communication and partnership with the private sector, track progress towards Emiratisation targets and provide companies with support and advice to attract Emirati talent and provide quality job opportunities.

Headed by Dr. Farida Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents at MoHRE, teams from the Ministry conducted visits to KONE Middle East, SYSTRA Group, AW Rostamani Group, KPMG Lower Gulf Limited, Turner & Townsend International Ltd, and adidas Emerging Markets.

The teams presented services and initiatives aimed at supporting the employment of UAE citizens, including development and training programmes, vocational counselling and employment services.

The initiatives are designed to align Emirati citizens’ skills with labour market needs, connect jobseekers with opportunities matching their qualifications and career aspirations, and support their retention and long-term career development in the private sector.

The visits also addressed strategies to achieve Emiratisation targets for the second half of the year, which require companies employing 50 workers or more to achieve 1 percent growth in skilled jobs held by Emiratis.

Companies were encouraged to use the Nafis platform to access qualified Emirati talent for jobs targeted for Emiratisation and to benefit from services and programmes provided by MoHRE and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Dr. Al Ali praised the private sector’s efforts in advancing the Emiratisation journey, affirming the Ministry’s commitment to direct communication with private-sector companies. The field visits, she explained, provide an important opportunity for the Ministry to listen to companies, accurately identify their needs and the challenges they face, and work with them on practical, implementable solutions.

“The visits serve to raise awareness and knowledge of relevant initiatives through discussions and presentations that highlight effective services and tools for recruiting, employing, and upskilling UAE citizens, thereby enhancing their job stability and their active contribution to sustainable development," Dr. Al Ali added.

She applauded the companies for their Emiratisation plans and programmes, noting the Ministry’s ongoing cooperation with the private sector to align career opportunities with Emirati citizens’ skills and aspirations, and overcome the challenges companies face in this regard. This, she added, contributes to achieving Emiratisation targets while supporting companies’ needs and driving their business growth.