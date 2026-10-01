Modon launches phase one of Wadeem Gardens on Hudayriyat Island

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Modon has launched phase one of Wadeem Gardens, the latest villa community on Hudayriyat Island and the first in Abu Dhabi to offer up to 75 percent off-plan home finance through Modon’s partnership with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB).

Eligible buyers can receive pre-approval within two hours, free of charge and with no obligation to proceed. UAE national buyers will also receive a non-transferable 5 percent rebate on the property price, equivalent to the final 5 percent payment due at handover.

Wadeem Gardens expands the residential offering within Wadeem, Modon’s masterplan community on Hudayriyat Island. The wider masterplan is structured around a 2.3-kilometre urban spine connecting key residential and community destinations across Wadeem.

The community comprises four-, five- and six-bedroom villas, with a choice of exterior finishes and interior layouts. Set within landscaped neighbourhoods, residents will have access to dedicated walking and running trails, waterfront promenades and a wide range of amenities and services across Wadeem, creating a well-connected residential environment with everyday needs within easy reach.

Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding, said, “Wadeem Gardens represents another step in our wider vision for Hudayriyat Island and our ambition to bring cities to life through integrated, people-focused destinations.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, Chief Executive Officer of Modon Real Estate, said, “At Wadeem Gardens, we have focused on creating an integrated approach to modern living, combining quality of life, seamless connectivity and easy access to a comprehensive range of amenities and services, while creating ownership opportunities for a broader segment of residents and investors in the UAE.”