Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 15 new judicial inspectors in Dubai

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 15 new judicial inspectors in Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed inspectors all success in their roles. His Highness also highlighted the vital role of judicial inspection in strengthening the efficiency of the judicial system and upholding the principles of integrity, justice and the rule of law.

His Highness noted that developing Dubai’s judicial system is fundamental to its future, safeguarding rights, upholding justice and the rule of law, and reinforcing its position as a global model for judicial excellence.

The newly appointed judicial inspectors expressed their gratitude for the immense trust placed in them and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of justice and rule of law.

The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Acting President of the Dubai Courts for Administrative Affairs; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, President of the Court of Cassation, and Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs; Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Suboosi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.