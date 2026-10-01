Family Care Authority launches fifth 'Wateen' Podcast

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi has announced the release of the fifth episode of the "Wateen" Podcast as part of its ongoing efforts to raise community awareness and strengthen family cohesion and stability.

The episode highlights the value of quality time, open dialogue and genuine presence, while considering how technology can support family life when balanced healthy boundaries.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family, joins podcast host Khaled Al Rumaithi to share insights from her professional experience and perspective as a mother of three.

The discussion explores how parents can create space for dialogue, understand and nurture their children’s interests, and remain engaged in their lives despite busy schedules.

Through this platform, FCA seeks to empower individuals and families to navigate various challenges with greater confidence and awareness, while contributing to enhanced well-being and quality of life across the community.