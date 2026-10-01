Sharjah Ruler chairs SCHESR Executive Committee meeting

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR), chaired on Thursday a meeting of the Council’s Permanent Executive Committee at its headquarters in University City.

During the meeting, the committee discussed a number of topics related to the higher education sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, in a way that supports the development of its scientific and academic ecosystem and contributes to its continued progress and the achievement of various accomplishments at the level of academic and administrative staff and students.

His Highness approved the unification of regulations and the salary scale for administrative staff at the University of Khorfakkan, the University of Kalba, the University of Al Dhaid, Sharjah Maritime Academy and Sharjah Education Academy.

The move aims to align regulations with Sharjah’s education strategies and objectives and enable the institutions to operate under a unified system. It also seeks to attract specialised academic and administrative staff, equip students with knowledge and skills, provide an outstanding working environment and support partnerships with leading international higher education institutions.

The unification of the salary scale for administrative staff will contribute to providing the best incentives and systems for administrative employees across all institutions, in addition to unifying leave entitlements, including bereavement leave, in line with the leave entitlements of government employees in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness also approved the policy for regulating and managing scholarships and discounts at higher education and scientific research institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, which enhances the governance and clarity of procedures, facilitates the process for all applicants seeking scholarships and discounts, and regulates application procedures between the Council and higher education institutions.

His Highness also approved the budget of the SCHESR for 2027, contributing to enabling the Council to carry out its important roles in developing the higher education ecosystem and consolidating the Emirate’s position as a leading scientific centre.

The meeting was attended alongside His Highness by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, President of Sharjah Education Academy; Dr Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR); Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah; and Dr Mohammed Yousef Baniyas, Higher Education Affairs Adviser at the Sharjah Private Education Authority.