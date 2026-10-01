ICO launches campaign to sponsor, care for 2,000 orphans

AJMAN, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has launched its orphan sponsorship and care campaign aimed at sponsoring and caring for 2,000 orphans and expanding support for them and their families to help meet basic needs and promote family, educational and health stability.

The campaign includes a range of humanitarian projects and initiatives, including providing electrical appliances for orphans’ homes, covering school fees and providing healthcare for orphans and their mothers, as well as other forms of urgent assistance to improve living conditions and meet essential needs.

Dr. Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the ICO, said the campaign reflects the organisation’s commitment to expanding its orphan sponsorship programmes beyond traditional financial assistance towards an integrated system of comprehensive care and support.

Al Khaja said the campaign embodies the UAE’s values of social solidarity, compassion and giving, and reflects the organisation’s commitment to reaching orphans and their families through sustainable charitable programmes and projects.

He called on individuals and institutions to support the campaign and contribute to achieving its objectives.