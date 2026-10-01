Mansour bin Zayed receives Jordanian Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received Dr. Bassam Samir Al-Talhouni, Minister of Justice of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to strengthen them, particularly in the judicial and legal fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to the prosperity of the two countries and their peoples.