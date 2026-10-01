Bahraini delegation briefed on UAE correctional, rehabilitation system

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has visited the Federal Correctional and Punitive Institutions Department in the Northern Emirates as part of an official working visit to review its operational system and best practices in inmate care, rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The delegation was briefed on key services and modern approaches to rehabilitation and reform. It also reviewed the implementation of alternative, community-based and green sanctions and their role in rehabilitating and empowering inmates to become active members of society.

The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise and share best practices in developing correctional and rehabilitation systems, enhancing security and safety, and protecting the community.