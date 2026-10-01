Burjeel Holdings expands day surgery business with six new centres planned in UAE, Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has brought its four day surgery centres in the UAE together under a dedicated business vertical, establishing a unified structure to support the next phase of growth in ambulatory and same-day care.

In the UAE, Burjeel currently operates Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island; Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Shahama; Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Dhafra; and Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Dhahir, Al Ain.

The move comes as the Group prepares to expand its day surgery footprint. Its current mid-term plan includes four additional centres in the UAE and two in Saudi Arabia, creating a broader regional platform for ambulatory and same-day care.

The four existing centres will operate under common clinical and operational oversight, with unified financial management and accountability for quality, patient experience, growth and financial performance.

The model will also allow elective and minimally invasive procedures that do not require an overnight stay to be performed in dedicated same-day settings, freeing theatre and bed capacity at larger hospitals for complex tertiary and quaternary care.

The dedicated platform provides Burjeel with a repeatable operating model for future growth, including greenfield development and partnerships in the UAE and selected GCC markets. New centres can operate within a common framework for clinical quality, financial management, and performance measurement while adapting to local demand and speciality requirements.

The planned day surgery expansion forms part of Burjeel’s broader 18-asset mid-term growth program across multiple healthcare segments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, as the Group continues to build specialised healthcare platforms alongside its hospital network.

In Saudi Arabia, each Burjeel One day surgery centre requires approximately AED140 million of capex and is expected to generate over AED200 million in annual revenue at maturity, with a mid-20s EBITDA margin.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “Day surgery is not simply an extension of the traditional hospital model. It has its own operating dynamics, capital requirements, and growth potential. Our existing centres have given us a strong foundation in the UAE, and bringing them together as one business gives us the structure and accountability to scale the model further.”