Mubadala and TARAF partner with Kerzner International to introduce One&Only private residences on Al Maryah Island

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, and TARAF, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, have announced a partnership with Kerzner International Holdings Limited (Kerzner), an independent developer and operator of luxury hospitality and residential properties, to introduce a new collection of One&Only Private Residences on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was witnessed by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, Wissam El Dik, Chief Development Officer of Taraf Development, and Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner International and signed by Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer of YAS Holding and Philippe Zuber Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner International, during LIVEX 2026.

The partnership brings together Mubadala’s role as master developer and steward of Al Maryah Island, TARAF’s design-led approach to development, and One&Only’s distinctive approach to ultra-luxury hospitality and residential living. The development forms part of the continued evolution of Al Maryah Island, as Mubadala works with leading partners to expand the destination’s residential and lifestyle offering.

Set within one of Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destinations, the development will offer residents direct access to the energy and connectivity of Al Maryah Island, while creating a more private residential experience shaped around landscape, wellness, service and views. The building will also be directly connected to The Galleria, providing residents with seamless access to the island’s retail, dining and lifestyle offering.

The architecture has been conceived specifically in response to its setting. Rising approximately 230 meters across 44 floors, the tower is positioned to maximize views across the Arabian Gulf, surrounding canals and Abu Dhabi skyline. A restrained architectural palette of warm terracotta tones, champagne-toned metals and glazing responds to the changing light and character of the city.

At the heart of the development is an elevated landscape and amenity destination, bringing together gardens, terraces, wellness and social spaces above the city. Designed as an extension of the residential experience rather than a conventional amenity floor, it creates a sense of retreat while remaining connected to the wider destination.

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said: “The continued evolution of Al Maryah Island is about bringing together the right partners and specialist expertise to create an increasingly diverse destination for Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with TARAF and Kerzner reflects Mubadala’s role as an active partner of choice and our approach to working with leading organizations that bring distinctive capabilities to the island.”

“One&Only is one of the world’s most recognized names in ultra-luxury hospitality, and its introduction to Al Maryah Island brings a new dimension to the island’s growing residential offering. Together, we are creating a distinctive residential experience that combines the connectivity and lifestyle of Al Maryah Island with the privacy, design and service for which One&Only is known.”

“This partnership is another step in the island’s next phase of growth as we continue to broaden its residential and lifestyle offering and strengthen Al Maryah Island as a premier destination to live, work, visit and invest.”

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said: “Al Maryah Island has become one of Abu Dhabi’s most established destinations, and One&Only’s distinctive approach to hospitality will bring a new dimension to residential life on the island.”

“This partnership brings together Mubadala’s long-term vision for Al Maryah Island, TARAF’s strength in design and development, and Kerzner’s expertise in creating One&Only destinations, with a shared ambition to create an address of lasting significance.”

“That ambition shapes the planning of the residences. From one- to three-bedroom homes to expansive duplexes and a penthouse, each is designed to balance generous proportions and privacy with the practical needs of everyday life. One&Only’s residential standards guide the design of spaces for living, entertaining and service.”

Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner International, said: “We are proud to partner with TARAF and Mubadala, two organizations that share our ambition to create exceptional destinations and a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi.

At Kerzner, we place great importance on the strength and quality of our development partnerships, and we see this relationship as an important part of our continued growth in the UAE. We look forward to working closely with TARAF and Mubadala and building on this relationship as we expand our residential portfolio in the region.”