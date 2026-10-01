Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches new master’s in Management of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape economies and industries, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has launched a new Master's in Management of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence. The programme equips future leaders with the strategic, technological and managerial expertise to drive innovation and lead AI-powered transformation.

Launching its first cohort in September 2026 during SUAD’s Year of Artificial Intelligence, the programme reinforces the University's strategic focus on AI and innovation while advancing the UAE's vision under the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy to build a globally competitive, AI-enabled economy.

Awarded by Sorbonne Université and developed in collaboration with the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), the programme combines management, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, governance, ethics and innovation in an interdisciplinary curriculum that prepares students to lead responsible AI-driven innovation. Taught by internationally recognised Sorbonne faculty from Paris and Abu Dhabi, students will benefit from cutting-edge AI research, global best practices and a strong blend of business strategy and technological expertise.

Designed for working professionals, the two-year, English-taught programme is delivered through evening classes, with the flexibility to adopt a blended learning approach when needed, combining 70% on-campus instruction and 30% online learning for selected courses. With small class sizes, students will benefit from a collaborative learning environment, personalised academic support and direct engagement with internationally recognised academics and industry practitioners.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented on the launch of the new programme: ”Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and creating new opportunities, making it increasingly important to prepare graduates with both technological expertise and a strong understanding of ethics and responsible innovation.

Developed in collaboration with the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), this programme reflects our commitment to preparing future leaders to harness artificial intelligence responsibly and drive meaningful, positive impact across industries.”

Through industry projects, real-world case studies, a professional internship and a research-based Master's thesis, students will gain practical experience alongside 120 ECTS credits delivered over four semesters, combining academic excellence with applied research and industry engagement.

Responding to the growing demand for AI-enabled leadership, graduates will be equipped to pursue careers across the public and private sectors, including technology, consulting, government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, research, innovation and entrepreneurship. They will be prepared to lead AI strategy, digital transformation, innovation and responsible AI adoption across a wide range of industries.

The new Master's in Management of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence is awarded by Sorbonne Université and accredited by the UAE's Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.