WGES 2026 to explore role of governance in accelerating green transition

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will shine the spotlight on policies, regulations and governance frameworks needed to accelerate the global transition to a green economy when it convenes on 21 and 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit, convened under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is being organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) under the theme ‘From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy’.

This year, WGES will focus on four main thematic pillars: Energy Technology & Infrastructure; Business Strategy & Transition; Water & Food Security; and Finance. It will also address three cross-cutting themes: Artificial Intelligence, Governance and System Enablers.

A distinguished global gathering of decision-makers, business leaders, investors, infrastructure and resilience experts, and representatives from government, the private sector and academia will examine how effective governance bridges the gap between ambition and implementation. Discussions will explore the influence of policy and regulation on decision-making in key markets, the expansion of global carbon markets and their implications for trade and industry, and the evolving role of international climate agreements in advancing the green economy.

“WGES places governance at the heart of efforts to accelerate the green transition. The summit contributes to shaping an innovative global model that strengthens efficiency, effective management, good governance, compliance and sustainability in government and institutional operations. The summit also advances artificial intelligence governance, supports the development of resilient policies and strengthens strategic leadership and long-term planning, underpinned by innovation, institutional integration, digital transformation, human capital development, enhanced competitiveness and future foresight,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO.

“The summit also highlights the success stories of the UAE Government as one of the world’s most efficient and effective governments. The UAE was ranked world’s fifth most competitive nation in a report by the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland. The UAE Government also secured its position among the top 10 globally in the 2026 Chandler Good Government Index,” added Al Tayer.

WGES 2026 speakers highlighted the growing role of sustainable finance in directing investment towards climate priorities while supporting economic growth and diversification across the GCC.

Bashar Al-Natoor, MD and Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, said: “The GCC’s sustainable finance market continues to develop, with ESG bonds and sukuk playing an increasingly important role in supporting climate goals, transition plans and broader economic diversification across the region. Outstanding ESG bonds and sukuk in the GCC have now exceeded USD70 billion.”

“Avinash Kumar, President and co-founder of Earthood, an ESG and decarbonisation business, said: “At the World Green Economy Summit, I look forward to exploring how the GCC can move from viewing green bonds primarily as financing instruments to using them as strategic tools for economic transformation. Done well, green finance can help the region attract capital, accelerate its transition and demonstrate that climate action and long-term economic value can advance together.”