EU: House prices and rents continued to rise in Q2 2026

BRUSSELS, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In the second quarter of 2026, house prices in the EU rose by 4.7%, while rents increased by 3.0% compared with the second quarter of 2025, according to figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the first quarter of 2026, house prices increased by 1.2% and rents by 0.7%.

Between 2025 and the second quarter of 2026, house prices in the EU increased by 4.1% and rents by 2.6%.

At national level, when comparing the second quarter of 2026 with the annual average for 2025, house prices rose faster than rents in the 18 EU countries with available data.

Over this period, the largest increases in house prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+14.3%), Portugal (+14.2%) and Lithuania (+12.8%). Finland (-1.5%) and France (-1.4%) were the only countries where house prices fell.

During the same period, rents increased in all EU countries. The highest rises were registered in Romania (+41.2%), Croatia (+22.1%) and Slovenia (+10.2%), while the lowest were in Estonia and Finland (+0.1% each), and Luxembourg (+1.2%).