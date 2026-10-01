FANR wins two Middle East Awards for Best Government Legal Team and Government Lawyer

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has received two awards at the 2026 LexisNexis Middle East Legal Awards, recognising its contribution to strengthening the UAE’s nuclear and radiological regulatory framework.

FANR’s Legal Affairs Department was named Government Legal Team of the Year, while Dr. Zoryana Vovchok, Director of Legal Affairs at FANR, won the award for Government Lawyer of the Year.

The LexisNexis Middle East Legal Awards are a prominent regional platform recognising excellence across the profession. The annual awards bring together leading professionals and organisations from across the region, celebrating expertise, leadership, innovation and contributions to advancing the rule of law.

FANR’s Legal Affairs Department received the Government Legal Team of the Year award in recognition of the department’s expertise and contribution to the development of national legislation, policies and regulatory compliance.

Since FANR’s establishment, the department has played an important role in building and strengthening the framework underpinning the UAE’s nuclear and radiological sectors, supporting FANR’s mandate across nuclear safety, security, safeguards and radiation protection, as well as the UAE’s international obligations. It has also contributed to developing Emirati expertise in nuclear law through specialised training, knowledge transfer and practical regulatory experience, strengthening national capabilities in this highly specialized field.

In addition, FANR’s Legal Affairs Department and director fulfil the role of Board Secretariat of FANR’s Board of Management.

Dr. Zoryana Vovchok, Director of Legal Affairs, received the Government Lawyer of the Year award in recognition of her leadership and contribution to the development of the UAE’s nuclear regulatory framework. Having led FANR’s Legal Affairs Department for more than a decade, she has supported major milestones in the country’s nuclear and radiological sectors and contributed UAE expertise at the international level.

Dr. Zoryana Vovchok said: “These awards recognise the collective efforts behind building and continuously strengthening the regulatory foundations of the UAE’s nuclear and radiological sectors. Since FANR’s establishment, our work has supported the development of a robust framework for the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear and radiation technologies, aligned with international standards and the UAE’s international obligations.

“I am particularly proud of the national expertise we have developed in nuclear law. Building sustainable Emirati capabilities in this highly specialised field is essential to ensuring that the UAE has the knowledge and expertise needed to sustain its regulatory framework for generations to come.”