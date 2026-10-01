UAE Chambers Federation discusses enhancing cooperation with Mongolian private sector

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers, and Anand Amgalan, Ambassador of Mongolia, discussed investment opportunities and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between the Emirati and Mongolian private sectors.

During the meeting, Humaid bin Salem expressed the interest of Emirati businesspeople in learning about investment opportunities in Mongolia and the incentives available to foreign investors. He explained that the UAE Chambers encourage investors to explore investment opportunities in Mongolia, while noting the UAE private sector’s keenness to advance bilateral relations toward broader horizons in a manner that serves the shared interests of business communities in the two friendly countries.

He highlighted the advantages of investing in the UAE and its strategic location, which makes it a gateway to the markets of the region. He called for intensifying trade delegations and visits between the two countries to explore available investment opportunities and establish promising partnerships between Emirati businesspeople and their Mongolian counterparts.

He also noted the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For his part, Anand Amgalan praised the efforts of the Federation of UAE Chambers to develop economic relations between the two countries, affirming Mongolia’s aspiration to strengthen these relations at various levels in a manner that brings benefit and prosperity to both friendly countries.