S&P Global Ratings, DIFC’s 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference to explore outlook for Islamic finance in 2026–2027

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- S&P Global Ratings and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will host the 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at The Atrium, Level 2, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai.

The sixteenth Islamic Finance Conference will explore the outlook for the Islamic finance industry in 2026-2027, including the opportunities and challenges shaping its future growth. The programme will also provide a deeper examination of the GCC’s evolving capital markets and credit environment.

Hadi Melki, Managing Director and Regional Head, Middle East at S&P Global Ratings, said, “The Islamic finance industry continues to demonstrate its relevance as governments and corporates across the region seek diversified sources of funding for growth and economic transformation.

Against a more uncertain global backdrop, the sector’s resilience will depend on sound credit fundamentals, disciplined risk management, and the continued development of deep, liquid capital markets. In collaboration with DIFC, the sixteenth Islamic Finance Conference provides an important forum to examine these issues and the opportunities ahead for the GCC and beyond.”

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “Islamic finance continues to play an important role in advancing more resilient, inclusive and sustainable financial systems around the world. As the industry enters a new phase of growth, innovation and cross-border collaboration will be key to unlocking its full potential and enhancing its contribution to economic development.

By convening regulators, financial institutions, investors and industry experts, the 16th Annual Islamic Finance Conference provides an important platform to exchange perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the sector’s future. As Islamic finance continues to evolve, DIFC remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening industry collaboration and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for Islamic finance.”

The programme will open with remarks from Alya Al Zarouni, COO, DIFC Authority, and Hadi Melki, Managing Director and Regional Head, Middle East, S&P Global Ratings. Sessions will examine key factors influencing sovereign credit fundamentals, economic outlooks, and global energy market developments.

The panel, “Islamic Finance 2026–2027: Navigating Rough Waters,” will examine the key opportunities and challenges facing the sector. The discussion will be moderated by Rawan Oueidat, Director, Corporate Ratings at S&P Global Ratings.