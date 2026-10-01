Eurazeo opens office in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its commitment to Middle East

ABU DHABI,1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Eurazeo, a leading European asset manager in private markets listed on Euronext Paris with €40 billion in assets under management, announces the opening of its first Middle East office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This new office marks the next phase of the Group's international development and strengthening its commitment to the region.

Over the past decade, the Gulf has become an increasingly important region for Eurazeo, both through its investor relationships and as a dynamic market for growth and innovation. The Group has built strong ties with sovereign institutions, family offices and institutional investors across the region, while supporting numerous portfolio companies in their expansion into some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Investors across the Gulf are seeking to diversify their portfolios and grow their exposure to Europe, attracted by the depth of its investment opportunities and its stable economic environment. Europe's mid-market offers a broad pool of entrepreneurial companies with strong growth potential. With its leading position in European private markets, Eurazeo is ideally positioned to open these opportunities to regional investors and to invest alongside them, with strategic partnerships as a driver of growth. The hub will also serve to support numerous portfolio companies in their expansion into some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Christophe Bavière and William Kadouch-Chassaing, Co-CEOs, said: "The opening of our Abu Dhabi office reflects both the growing importance of the Gulf for Eurazeo and our confidence in the region's long-term trajectory. As one of Europe's leading private markets asset managers, Eurazeo is uniquely positioned to act as a partner to Gulf investors in Europe.

Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading global financial centre and a gateway to the wider region, making it the natural location from which to support our portfolio companies on the ground and continue building lasting partnerships."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer of ADGM, said: “We are pleased to welcome Eurazeo to ADGM and Abu Dhabi’s growing community of global asset managers. The establishment of its regional office reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape and the confidence international firms place in ADGM as a platform for long-term growth. Eurazeo’s presence will further deepen investment links between the Gulf and Europe, while contributing valuable expertise, partnerships and opportunities to our dynamic financial ecosystem.”

Home to one of the largest concentrations of sovereign wealth capital in the world, Abu Dhabi offers a unique platform from which to engage with investors and institutions across the region, build lasting links between the Gulf and Europe, and support European companies expanding there.