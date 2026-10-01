General Women's Union launches new 'Drug Prevention Track'

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU) announced the commencement of work to develop the “Drug Prevention Track,” which is expected to serve as a strategic addition to the “Cyber Pulse for Women and Family” initiative.

Launched on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the track is the result of a partnership between the General Women’s Union, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with the aim of strengthening prevention efforts and protecting families from methods used to lure and promote drugs through cyberspace.

During its development phase, the track draws on the experience of the “Cyber Pulse for Women and Family” initiative, which is implemented under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The initiative has contributed to the training of more than 200 trainers and reached over 600,000 beneficiaries. The development of the track comes amid challenges associated with the spread of drugs and the growing need to raise families’ awareness of the risks of being lured through social media platforms and electronic games.

On this occasion, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, affirmed that protecting families and safeguarding young people is a national responsibility. She noted that the development of the “Drug Prevention Track” reflects the integration of national efforts and international expertise in addressing emerging methods of drug promotion through cyberspace.

She said: “We seek to translate the objectives of this strategic partnership into practical, field-based programmes led by our trained personnel through the National Cyber Pulse Network for Women and Family. These programmes will empower parents and families to identify the risks lurking behind screens and electronic games. Women’s empowerment goes beyond traditional awareness-raising dimensions; it represents an operational line of defence aimed at safeguarding minds and protecting future generations from any cross-border threats.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, stressed the importance of strengthening families’ awareness of grooming techniques that may target young people in cyberspace.

He said: “Protecting our children from digital risks begins with the family’s ability to recognise grooming techniques and talk about them at an early stage. The ‘Drug Prevention Track’ provides an opportunity to develop practical awareness that helps parents understand what their children may encounter through social media platforms and electronic games, and to know when and how to seek assistance. Together with our partners, we are working to strengthen this knowledge in ways that support the safety of young people and make prevention an integral part of the safe use of technology.”

Rashid Hamad Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, affirmed that the launch of preparations for the “Drug Prevention Track” reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting a proactive preventive approach to protecting society. He said this translates the directives of the wise leadership to preserve the family and strengthen its cohesion, particularly amid rapid technological transformations that bring new challenges requiring the development of awareness tools and the building of a well-informed family capable of keeping pace with these changes and serving as a partner in confronting the methods exploited by drug promoters.

Al Shamsi said that the exploitation of social media platforms, electronic games and cyberspace in general by drug promoters to reach young people makes the family the first line of defence against these risks. Accordingly, the National Anti-Narcotics Agency is committed to building effective partnerships that contribute to implementing its strategic vision for combating this scourge.

He added that the Agency’s partnership with the General Women’s Union, the UAE Cybersecurity Council and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, within the framework of the “Cyber Pulse for Women and Family” initiative, aims to empower parents to identify early warning signs and learn how to report incidents and seek assistance in a timely manner, based on the belief that early prevention is the most effective and impactful tool for protecting society and safeguarding the future of its children.