Medical Office announces ANCC Pathway to Excellence designation across Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Medical Office (TMO), a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, announced that all three Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals have achieved the American Nurses Credentialing Centre (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence designation with Distinction, recognising the strength of nursing practice environments across the network and their role in supporting safe, high-quality patient care.

The designation has been awarded to Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Pathway to Excellence designation recognises healthcare organisations that create positive professional practice environments for nurses. The ANCC indicates that all three hospitals have been recognised among the top 10% of Pathway to Excellence-designated organisations worldwide. This represents a significant achievement and an important milestone for the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network. The distinction recognition reflects the dedication, professionalism and sustained commitment of nursing teams across all hospitals, demonstrated through their focus on nursing excellence, staff engagement, professional development, well-being and safe, high-quality patient care.

The achievement completes a strategic priority established by TMO Nursing Affairs more than three years ago. Working with hospital leadership and nursing teams, TMO Nursing Affairs has focused on strengthening nursing governance, shared decision-making, wellbeing and professional practice across the network. The programme has been implemented among 1,200 nurses at the three hospitals, demonstrating its scale across the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals.

Dr. Aref Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Office, said: “Achieving the ANCC Pathway to Excellence designation with Distinction across all three Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals reflects the dedication and professionalism of our nursing teams and the strong culture of collaboration across the network. Creating professional environments where nurses are supported to excel is central to healthcare quality and patient safety and helps us continue delivering safe, compassionate and high-quality care to the communities we serve.”

Dr. Salah Aqtash, Chief Nursing Officer at The Medical Office, said: “Achieving this designation with Distinction marks the successful delivery of a strategic priority for TMO Nursing Affairs and reflects the nursing excellence embedded across the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals. Ensuring nurses are supported to develop professionally, contribute to decision-making and deliver to the highest standards is fundamental to safe, high-quality patient care. This recognition reflects the commitment of our nursing teams and the culture of excellence that underpins care across the network.”

Building on this designation, TMO will continue advancing initiatives that support excellence in patient care, while contributing to the UAE's priorities for world-class healthcare, workforce capability development, patient safety and high-quality care.