Department of Municipalities and Transport to complete AED2.85bn phase one of Mid-Island Parkway megaproject in 2027

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced that the AED2.85 billion first phase of the Mid-Island Parkway project is scheduled for completion in 2027, creating a new road connection between Saadiyat Island and the Umm Yifeenah Island Central Interchange.

Showcased as one of the department’s key projects at LIVEX 2026, the completed Phase One encompasses an eight-lane dual carriageway that connects the existing northern Saadiyat interchange on the E12 highway to the island’s southern end and across to Umm Yifeenah Island. Once open, the connection is expected to reduce journey times to Reem Island or Abu Dhabi’s main island from 25 minutes to 10 minutes.

Features of the new development include two kilometres of reclaimed land shielded by 150,000 square metres of protective rock covering to prevent erosion. The project’s remaining 1.5 kilometres comprise an underground channel, including an 11-metre-deep, 600-metre underwater segment beneath Khor Laffan. For its construction, engineers utilised precast concrete roof panels, manufactured off site to reduce construction time, as well as on-site labour and scaffolding.

The latest works build upon the previously finished highway along Saadiyat Island, which established direct links to Saadiyat Lagoons, Saadiyat Marina District, and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), among other key destinations. Extending this connectivity, the new phase includes four kilometres of walking and cycling tracks, forming a continuous 12-kilometre path across Saadiyat Island and onto Umm Yifeenah Island.

Sustainability measures were also implemented, including prioritising locally sourced and recycled materials, installing 23,000 linear metres of smart energy-saving lighting, as well as using native, drought-resistant landscaping supported by an efficient 14,000-linear-metre irrigation system.

Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said: “The Mid-Island Parkway project as a whole reflects the kind of infrastructure Abu Dhabi is building today, where every major development, from design to delivery, takes into account its impact on the emirate’s liveability and people’s lives, as well as the wider benefits it brings to vital sectors of the economy such as tourism, trade and logistics. As we turn our attention to Phase Two, we are confident that this once-in-a-generation megaproject will serve as a global benchmark for multi-surface land transportation networks as well as an invaluable case study for engineers worldwide.”

Phase Two extends the Mid-Island Parkway transport corridor across 14.5 kilometres, linking Umm Yifeenah Island through Bilrimaid and Samaliyah Islands to Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha Beach, and Khalifa City.

Featuring four lanes in each direction, the route is set to reduce travel times across the mid-island corridor to approximately seven minutes. It also includes dedicated walking and cycling tracks to encourage active travel along its entire length.

In addition, the new phase incorporates marine bridges, elevated flyovers, and an advanced underwater road tunnel. This submerged crossing is designed to limit disturbance to surrounding mangroves, salt marshes, and coastal sabkha habitats, preserving vital marine environments while keeping natural water channels open.

The wider Mid-Island Parkway is designed to enhance the emirate’s transport links. Once fully operational, the initiative will reduce travel times between the capital’s various districts, with journeys between its two farthest points, Saadiyat Island and Zayed City, estimated to take just under 15 minutes.

Alongside the Mid-Island Parkway, the DMT showcased the planned coastal route connecting Al Hudayriyat Island to the E11 at Al Nouf. Spanning 37 kilometres with three lanes in each direction, this major project will feature one tunnel, seven kilometres of marine bridges, and four kilometres of causeways, linking Al Dhafra directly to Al Hudayriyat Island and Abu Dhabi Island, via Halat Al Bahrani, Al Futaisi, and Al Aryam Islands.

Providing a direct coastal bypass around central city traffic, the expressway will accommodate commercial freight as well as everyday commuters, while incorporating animal crossing infrastructure and environmental protections around the Bul Syayeef Marine Protected Area and Ramsar wetland.