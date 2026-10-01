CMA and MEIRA launch programme to strengthen Emirati investor relations capabilities

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) today announced the launch of the Emirati Investor Relations Development Programme, a new initiative aimed at developing national talent and strengthening investor relations capabilities across the UAE’s capital markets.

Announced during the MEIRA Annual Conference in Dubai, the programme will provide Emirati professionals with structured training, regulatory knowledge and internationally recognised investor relations qualifications, supporting the development of a stronger pipeline of specialised national talent in investor relations. The programme will combine MEIRA’s Certified Investor Relations Officer (CIRO) qualification pathway with UAE-specific regulatory content and assessment developed in collaboration with the CMA. It will include in-person CIRO training and a dedicated UAE Financial Regulatory Module, with the final programme structure tailored to the background of selected participants.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority, said: “Strong capital markets depend on skilled professionals who understand the importance of strategic communication, transparency and effective engagement with investors. This programme is an investment in Emirati talent and in the capabilities that support well-governed and trusted markets. Strengthening investor relations expertise will help improve the quality of engagement between companies and investors, reinforce market discipline, and contribute to the long-term resilience of the UAE’s capital markets.”

The first cohort is planned for Q4 2026 and will include UAE nationals from entities regulated by the CMA. Training will be delivered through in-person and hybrid formats, including sessions at the CMA’s premises. Over time, the wider framework is designed to train more than 100 professionals, with a particular focus on Emirati talent and the development of long-term career pathways in investor relations and capital markets.

Under the partnership, the CMA will provide regulatory input, programme localisation, training facilities and pathways for participants from regulated entities, while MEIRA will bring its regional investor relations expertise, lead programme delivery and provide access to internationally recognised certification in cooperation with the UK Investor Relations Society. The CMA and MEIRA will also establish a dedicated talent pool of programme graduates, accessible to listed companies, supporting career pathways in investor relations across the UAE’s capital markets.

Reza Eftekhari, Chief Executive Officer of MEIRA, said: ‘’This partnership with the CMA exemplifies the strategic collaboration MEIRA was established to foster nearly two decades ago. By combining MEIRA’s regional expertise and professional development framework with the CMA’s regulatory leadership, we are creating new opportunities for Emirati talent, strengthening investor relations and capital market capabilities, and raising professional standards across the UAE and the wider region. We look forward to working closely with the CMA to deliver an initiative with lasting impact.’’

The initiative forms part of a longer-term collaboration between the CMA and MEIRA focused on strengthening professional capabilities within the UAE capital markets and advancing standards of investor relations among listed and regulated entities. Details on nominations and applications for the inaugural cohort, as well as participating corporate partners, will be announced subsequently.