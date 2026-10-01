Euro area unemployment at 6.4% in August

BRUSSELS, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- In August 2026, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.4%, stable compared with July 2026 and up from 6.3% in August 2025. The EU unemployment rate was 6.1% in August 2026, also stable compared with July 2026 and up from 6.0% in August 2025. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, estimates that 13.600 million persons in the EU, of whom 11.357 million in the euro area, were unemployed in August 2026.

Compared with July 2026, unemployment increased by 12 thousand in the EU and by 26 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with August 2025, unemployment increased by 348 thousand in the EU and by 267 thousand in the euro area.

In August 2026, 2.973 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.391 million were in the euro area. In August 2026, the youth unemployment rate was 15.4% in the EU, up from 15.3% in the previous month, and 15.0% in the euro area, down from 15.1% in July 2026.

Compared with July 2026, youth unemployment increased by 13 thousand in the EU and decreased by 9 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with August 2025, youth unemployment increased by 19 thousand in the EU and by 38 thousand in the euro area.

In August 2026, the unemployment rate for women was 6.4% in the EU and the unemployment rate for men was 5.9%, both stable compared with the previous month. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.7% and the unemployment rate for men was 6.2%, both also stable compared with July 2026.