Dubai Police 'Crime Scene' lifts nearly 270,000 physical and digital traces since 2023

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has revealed that the Crime Scene Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology has achieved qualitative results in supporting criminal investigations. From 2023 to August 2026, the Department lifted 269,707 physical and digital traces from crime scenes, directly supporting investigations and helping identify suspects in a number of cases.

The Department also recorded a 17% improvement in performance, according to annual institutional assessment reports, alongside enhanced field response speed. The average response time to crime scenes in Deira and Bur Dubai improved over four years, dropping from 18 minutes to 16 minutes.

Colonel Expert Dr. Abdullah Al Shemmari, Director of the Crime Scene Department, affirmed that these results reflect the continuous development of field and specialised work, and a commitment to applying the latest scientific and technical practices in handling crime scenes. “This enhances the accuracy of evidence, speeds up procedures, and supports investigating authorities,” he added.

Col. Al Shemmari stated: "We view the crime scene as the primary starting point for building criminal evidence. Therefore, we operate within an integrated system that combines rapid response, accurate inspection and documentation, efficient lifting, preservation, and transfer of evidence, and maintaining the chain of custody, alongside continuous investment in human capabilities, specialised disciplines, and modern technologies."

He added: "The figures achieved by the Department are not merely operational indicators. They reflect the level of readiness and expertise of our crime scene teams, and their ability to handle various types of reports efficiently and professionally, supporting the criminal investigation system with accurate and reliable evidence."

To enhance readiness, the Department conducted 39 field scenarios simulating different types of crime scenes, including specialised scenarios for handling various criminal cases, allowing teams to apply knowledge and expertise in environments that simulate real field conditions.

The Department also developed a range of specialised projects, including the Crime Scene Diploma, Soil Fingerprinting, and the Smart Crime Scene (SCS), alongside the formation of specialised teams in bloodstain pattern analysis, forensic archaeology and crime scene investigation, post-blast investigation, forensic evidence for crises and disasters, and forensic entomology, as well as a specialised team to follow up on ISO 17020 procedures.

The Crime Scene Department achieved high training rates among its staff as part of its plans to ensure personnel readiness and stay abreast of the latest scientific methods in forensic evidence. The programmes included specialised courses in forensic archaeology and crime scene investigation, lifting latent and blood-contaminated fingerprints, and lifting explosive traces and remnants.

The Department also extended its role in transferring knowledge to partners, with more than 1,200 people benefiting from specialised workshops in crime scene work, including police stations, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Transport Security, hotels, Hemaya Schools, college and university students, and Customs.

In governance and quality, the General Department elevated its performance by adopting all operational procedures in line with ISO 17020 standards, subjecting field operations and administrative procedures to annual external audits by specialised bodies. The crime scene policy also governs procedures for lifting, preserving, and transferring evidence, maintaining the chain of custody, and unifying field work standards.

The Crime Scene Department employs advanced technological solutions, including devices built on digital twin technology, 3D imaging devices for documenting crime scenes, and an integrated criminal case management system that supports the paperless transition, links the system to tablets, activates a barcode system for evidence to maintain the chain of custody, and includes the Athar Digital Platform.

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