AUS partners with HollyShorts MENA film festival

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) has been named Primary Education Partner for HollyShorts MENA, bringing one of the world's leading short-form storytelling platforms to the region.

AUS’ College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) is the principal venue host for the HollyShorts MENA festival, bringing the festival to Sharjah and giving regional filmmakers the chance to showcase their work at an internationally acclaimed platform. The festival follows the inaugural HollyShorts Dubai Festival held in December 2025. The next edition runs January 14-17, 2027, with AUS as the hub for its core activities. More details will be announced at a later date.

Through this partnership, AUS will host core festival screenings and panel discussions, utilizing its state-of-the-art production, screening and immersive technologies. The collaboration will also introduce student-first educational initiatives aimed at empowering upcoming creators and student filmmakers at AUS and throughout the region.

The alliance also covers the AUS 48-Hour Film Hackathon, which HollyShorts MENA will plan and deliver alongside CAAD. The hackathon includes student, faculty, and industry engagement, workshops and masterclasses, panels with executive jurors, and networking events. HollyShorts executive team members will judge the competition, with top submissions getting awarded in their respective categories.

“The selection of AUS as HollyShorts MENA's Primary Education Partner recognizes the university’s role as a regional hub for creative education and emerging talent,” said Dr. Matthias Ruth, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at AUS. “This alliance connects our students and faculty with a globally recognized film platform and brings international expertise directly into the classroom. It also supports emerging filmmakers as they build their craft, their networks, and their audiences.”

“Securing this alliance with CAAD is a major step forward for HollyShorts MENA's presence in the region,” said Jeff Pryor, Strategic Advisor of HollyShorts MENA. “CAAD's 4K HDR theater gives filmmakers a screen worthy of their work. By gathering our core screenings, panels and networking events under one roof, we can connect international directors, students and executives.”