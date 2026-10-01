UAE President attends Al Kamda and Al Bowardi wedding celebrations

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the reception celebrating the wedding of Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Kamda to the daughter of His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

Also attending the ceremony was His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Their Highnesses congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception was held at Erth Abu Dhabi and featured traditional Emirati folk performances and heritage displays.

Among those in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; as well as a number of officials and guests.