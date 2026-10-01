Dubai Municipality launches third edition of ‘DM Food Elite’ Programme to recognise excellence across food sector

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the third edition of the Food Systems Excellence Programme (DM Food Elite), recognising restaurants and food establishments that demonstrate strong performance across food safety, nutrition, sustainability, social responsibility, innovation and digital transformation.

The programme recognises establishments that go beyond regulatory compliance by adopting advanced practices and continuously improving their operations. Through this approach, Dubai Municipality aims to raise standards across the food sector, encourage innovation and sustainability, strengthen consumer confidence and support public health and quality of life across Dubai.

The third edition introduces a new Food Manufacturing category, expanding the scope of the programme to recognise leading manufacturing establishments demonstrating strong practices in food safety, quality and sustainability.

The programme now comprises four categories: Standalone Restaurants; Restaurants in Hotels; Quick Service Restaurants and Cafeterias; and Food Manufacturing, with three establishments to be recognised in each category.

The expansion reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to develop an advanced, sustainable and innovative food ecosystem in collaboration with food establishments. It also supports a wider shift from regulatory compliance alone towards continuous improvement, encouraging establishments to strengthen performance, adopt new technologies and advance the quality and safety of food products and services.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Food Systems Excellence Programme provides a platform for recognising establishments that demonstrate strong performance and continued improvement across the food sector. Building on the previous two editions, we are further developing the programme to reflect the changing needs of the sector and encourage wider adoption of leading practices.”

She added: “The expansion of the programme’s categories and assessment criteria reflects the continued evolution of Dubai’s food sector. It encourages establishments to strengthen performance across food safety, nutrition, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation, while providing a platform to identify and share practices that can contribute to higher standards across the wider sector.

“Our objective is to support food establishments in pursuing excellence, strengthen collaboration with the private sector and contribute to a food ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more sustainable.”

Dubai Municipality confirmed that establishments wishing to participate in the third edition can review programme information and register until 9 October 2026 through the official website: dmfoodelite.dm.gov.ae.

The assessment process comprises three stages. The first verifies eligibility and reviews past performance, including whether participating establishments have achieved consecutive ‘A’ ratings in Dubai Municipality food safety inspections.

The second stage includes assessment and on-site audits to verify the systems and practices implemented by each establishment across food safety, sustainability and nutritional quality, alongside a review of customer feedback.

During the final stage, the jury reviews the results and supporting evidence to confirm that participating establishments meet the programme’s requirements and assessment criteria, including inspection reports, certifications and other relevant documentation.

Winning establishments will be recognised during the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, organised by Dubai Municipality from 16 to 18 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The recognition will highlight leading practices demonstrated by participating establishments and their contribution to advancing food safety, sustainability and innovation across the sector.

Through DM Food Elite, Dubai Municipality continues to work with food establishments to promote continuous improvement and strengthen performance in line with the evolving needs of the sector and community expectations, supporting a safe, sustainable and innovative food ecosystem across Dubai.