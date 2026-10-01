BlackRock: UAE solidifies appeal for global investment

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ehsan Khoman, an economist at the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), said the fundamental factors underpinning the UAE’s appeal to global investors remain firmly in place, while high-frequency indicators continue to demonstrate the resilience of the economy.

He noted that new sectors with significant potential are emerging over the next three to five years, with artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) held in Dubai, Khoman said the fundamental factors supporting the UAE economy remain intact, while the sectors that have played a key role in driving and supporting the economy—particularly trade, travel, tourism and transport—continue to demonstrate considerable resilience.

He added that the next phase could witness a shift in the composition of projects toward initiatives that enhance resilience and provide additional alternatives, including projects related to ports and pipelines, as part of efforts to diversify routes away from the Strait of Hormuz.

Khoman noted that the AI boom has become increasingly tangible in the UAE, with numerous projects already being implemented and more being announced, reflecting the country’s strategy to accelerate its transformation in this field.

He said the next phase of AI growth is expected to focus more heavily on the infrastructure required for the technology, including chips, semiconductors and the core components that underpin data centres.

Khoman added that the AI ecosystem represents a future opportunity, noting that the UAE has abundant energy and capital, alongside a substantial pipeline of announced projects.