UAE wins three golds, two silvers in jiu-jitsu at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

NAGOYA, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team won three gold medals and two silvers on the opening day of jiu-jitsu competition at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, marking the country’s most successful day in Asian Games history in terms of medals won.

Khaled Al Shehhi won gold in the men’s 62kg category, Balqees Abdulla claimed the women’s 48kg title, and Ahmed Andeez took gold in the men’s 69kg category. Al Anoud Al Harbi secured silver in the women’s 48kg, while Omar Al Suwaidi earned silver in the men’s 62kg.

The five medals, all won in one sport, reflected the strength of the national jiu-jitsu programme and the years of work invested in developing athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

Shihab AlFaheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan, attended the competition and took part in the medal ceremonies alongside Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and head of the national team delegation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; and Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation.

The UAE reached two all-Emirati finals on the opening day, underlining the depth of talent in the squad and the quality of its preparations.

In the men’s 62kg category, Al Shehhi defeated teammate Al Suwaidi to claim gold, securing the top two places on the podium for the UAE.

The women’s 48kg competition produced another all-Emirati final, with Abdulla beating Al Harbi to win gold. The result highlighted the continued progress of women’s jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

Andeez completed the team’s three-gold haul with victory in the men’s 69kg category, rounding off a successful opening day for the UAE delegation.

The results reinforced the UAE’s position among Asia’s leading jiu-jitsu nations. They also reflected the Federation’s long-term commitment to developing athletes, supported by continued investment in the sport and Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for jiu-jitsu.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said: “These results are a historic achievement for UAE sport and reflect the work done ahead of the Games. Our athletes showed great technical ability, fighting spirit and discipline throughout the competition.

“This success comes from a clear plan and the continued guidance of Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation. He closely follows the national teams’ preparations and ensures our athletes have the support they need before major championships.

“The growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE reflects our leadership’s continued support and commitment to investing in people. This has helped us build a strong sporting programme, make the UAE a leader in developing jiu-jitsu and establish Abu Dhabi as a host of major international and continental championships.

“We dedicate this achievement to the UAE leadership. Success for our country on the international stage makes us all proud. I am confident the team can build on today’s performances and win more medals over the next two days.”

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran said: “These results reward the athletes’ hard work, preparation and sacrifices over a long period. Their families, coaches and administrative staff have all played an important part in this success. We look forward to more strong performances in the remaining competitions.”

Al Shehhi said: “This gold medal is the result of years of hard work and preparation. Reaching the final alongside my teammate Omar Al Suwaidi shows how far UAE jiu-jitsu has come. The biggest winner is the UAE.

“The support of our leadership and the Federation, led by Alhashmi, has been a major motivation for us. We compete as one team, with the same goal of raising the UAE flag and hearing our national anthem on the podium.”

Al Harbi said: “I am very happy to win silver. Reaching the final alongside Balqees Abdulla shows the strength of our female athletes and how the Federation’s work to develop women’s jiu-jitsu continues to deliver results.”

The jiu-jitsu competition continues on Friday and concludes on Saturday, October 3, with the UAE aiming to add more medals to its Asian Games tally.