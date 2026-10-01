Bodour Al Qasimi opens library corner by L’ÉCOLE at HoW

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, inaugurated the Library Corner by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, at House of Wisdom (HoW).

The new space features a curated collection of books and specialist resources, including more than 230 titles on the history of jewellery, the world of gemstones and jewellery-making techniques.

The opening was attended by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of IIS; Alessandro Mafi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels MEIAT; and Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts MEIAT, alongside a number of prominent figures and representatives of cultural institutions.

The Library Corner is the first-of-its-kind initiative launched under a three-year partnership between House of Wisdom and L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts, established in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels. It gives HoW visitors access to a specialist library, as well as a series of courses, workshops for children, talks, reading sessions, and educational activities that explore different aspects of jewellery.

Commenting on the launch, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, said: “Sharjah’s vision for HoW was to create a destination for knowledge in all its forms, extending beyond the traditional concept of a library. We see knowledge as an experience shaped by reading, dialogue, exploration and discovery. Our role is to open up diverse fields of knowledge to our visitors, spanning literature, art, history, crafts and design.”

She added: “Partnerships with specialist institutions are central to how we develop HoW’s content and experiences. They bring established expertise into our spaces and connect visitors with specialist sources of knowledge. Our partnership with L’ÉCOLE expands this offering by introducing the world of jewellery to the range of disciplines our visitors can explore.”

For his part, Alessandro Mafi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels MEIAT, said: “Sharjah and its institutions celebrate a shared commitment to enriching the educational experiences of its audiences with L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts. Van Cleef & Arpels is thrilled to witness this collaboration at House of Wisdom, marking a new initiative for cultural enrichment in the region. This alliance not only underscores the commitment to nurturing arts and education but also lays the groundwork for a flourishing cultural landscape within the region.”

Remarking on the initiative, Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewellery Arts MEIAT, said: “Books play a key role at L’ÉCOLE. They are tools for research, and an essential medium to share knowledge and ensure transmission to all. In this spirit, L’ÉCOLE provides a library at each of its campuses worldwide. L’ÉCOLE is also committed to publishing several books a year around the jewellery world – from history to gemology and savoir-faire. The Library Corner at the House of Wisdom is another step in spreading jewellery culture in Sharjah, and we anticipate the development of further synergies between L’ÉCOLE and House of Wisdom.”

The Library Corner by L’ÉCOLE features a curated collection of more than 230 books and resources on jewellery history, gemstones and savoir-faire. It includes publications by L’ÉCOLE, titles from Van Cleef & Arpels and other jewellery maisons, alongside specialist titles and books for younger readers. Mineral specimens and natural materials used in jewellery-making are also on display, while a dedicated digital device provides access to L’ÉCOLE’s online talks, book readings and podcasts.

The partnership will also include a curated cultural and educational programme of talks and workshops combining specialist knowledge with practical activities.

Activities include a workshop on the use of gouaché in High Jewellery design, introducing the role of painted designs in guiding craftspeople through the creation of a jewellery piece, as well as The Art of Crafting Gold, a talk on historic goldwork techniques and the evolution of craftsmanship through the centuries.

The programme also features jewellery book readings and workshops where children can explore the field by designing their own pieces.