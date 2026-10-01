Sharjah Judicial Council approves AI Governance Guide, new court

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, chaired the Judicial Council’s meeting on Thursday morning at the Sharjah Judicial Department.

H.H. congratulated the members of the Judicial Council, the judiciary, and the administrative staff on the start of the new judicial year, wishing them success in fulfilling their duties and in continuing their efforts to serve justice and uphold the rule of law, thereby strengthening the standing of the judicial system and its role in serving society.

H.H. commended the achievements and developments in Sharjah’s judicial system during the previous period, praising the efforts, dedication, and sense of responsibility of members of the judiciary in carrying out their duties. His Highness stressed the importance of continuing efforts to improve performance, enhance the quality of judicial services in line with the Emirate’s aspirations, and strengthen the efficiency of the judicial system.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of agenda items concerning developments in judicial and administrative work, and explored ways to improve efficiency and to develop procedures and services provided to customers, thereby contributing to the achievement of justice and supporting the continued development of the judicial system in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council approved the Governance Guide for the Management and Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in the Judicial System, establishing a unified institutional framework for the controlled and secure deployment of these technologies. The guide keeps pace with technological developments and supports efforts to advance judicial and administrative work. It provides an integrated framework for governing AI use cases, managing risks, protecting data, strengthening cybersecurity, and ensuring human oversight of these technologies.

The guide also regulates the lifecycle of AI systems, including the mechanisms for monitoring and auditing them, and establishes specific controls and standards for their use in judicial contexts. These measures protect rights and legal safeguards, improve the quality and efficiency of judicial and administrative services, and promote a responsible and secure approach to deploying modern technologies. The guide also supports the reliable use of AI and advances its application in the development of the judicial system.

The Council approved the establishment of a specialised Public Prosecution and Court for Municipal and Environmental Affairs to advance the specialised justice system and enhance the efficiency of handling related cases. This initiative will help expedite procedures and improve the quality of judicial work. The approval forms part of the Judicial Council’s efforts to develop the judicial system in the Emirate of Sharjah, strengthen its readiness for future transformations, and establish a justice system that combines efficiency, specialisation, and technological advancement.

The Council also approved new attire for members of the judiciary, reflecting the standing and institutional identity of the judicial authority and embodying the high regard and status it holds in society. This approval forms part of broader efforts to establish a unified institutional appearance and underscore the official and professional character of judicial members, consistent with the nature of their duties and responsibilities.