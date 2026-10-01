CMA plans to introduce regulatory initiatives

DUBAI, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA), revealed that the Authority plans to introduce a number of regulatory initiatives over the next two months covering transactions between free financial zones and the mainland in specific financial services sectors. He also announced that a major transformation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 19th annual conference of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), held in Dubai, Al Awadhi said the Authority had enacted numerous pieces of legislation during 2026 as part of a comprehensive overhaul of financial services regulations. He noted that the Capital Market Authority’s regulatory framework today compares with those of leading global cities and countries, particularly London, Singapore and Hong Kong.

He added that work is ongoing to continuously issue decisions and regulations governing the sector, with the Authority introducing new regulatory decisions and rules on a monthly basis.

Regarding artificial intelligence, Al Awadhi stressed that it has become an integral part of the Authority’s operations, noting that AI technologies are being applied across employee functions, supervision and investigations.

He explained that the Authority has technologies used in investigative activities that provide predictive capabilities, helping identify potential developments in the market and the sector. He confirmed that the Authority will announce a major transformation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation before the end of this year, specifically in December.