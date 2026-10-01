20+ partners connect government, business and media with investors at SIF 2026

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 (SIF 2026) has announced its network of more than 20 partners and sponsors for its ninth edition, bringing together government entities, private-sector companies and media organisations that connect the Forum’s discussions with sector experience and the needs of investors and markets.

The mix of partners reflects the support businesses need when establishing and expanding in Sharjah.

Government entities responsible for economic development, trade, planning and real estate are joined by companies in property, logistics and construction, technology and innovation institutions, and business media. Together, they bring the UAE’s government vision and sector expertise into the Forum’s discussions, while creating opportunities for investors, decision-makers and business leaders to develop partnerships.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 will take place on October 14–15 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the theme “Building Adaptive Economies”. The Forum is expected to welcome more than 10,000 participants from over 60 countries, with more than 80 international speakers taking part in over 140 activities, including 80+ direct business meetings.

The UAE Ministry of Investment joins SIF 2026 as Organising Partner, with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as Strategic Partner, and the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) as Government Partners.

Together, their participation brings perspectives spanning investment, business development, market regulation, research, technology and innovation into the Forum, giving investors greater exposure to the institutions and capabilities that shape the environment in which businesses establish, operate and expand.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) participates as the Official Destination Partner, highlighting the wider factors that contribute to Sharjah’s attractiveness as an investment destination, from its business environment to tourism and destination development.

Private-sector participation brings experience from industries directly connected to investment and economic growth. Al Rasikhoon Real Estate joins as Platinum Partner, while Gulftainer Group and TRILIV Holdings participate as Gold Sponsors. FAST Building Contracting and Al Marwan Group join as Silver Sponsors and BEEAH Group as Sustainability Partner.

Their participation brings perspectives from logistics, investment, real estate and construction into the Forum, connecting its wider economic discussions with the opportunities, developments and changing requirements businesses are seeing across these sectors.

Alef Group joins SIF 2026 as the exclusive partner of the Investors’ Lounge, a dedicated space for direct meetings between investors, business leaders and decision-makers to explore potential projects, partnerships and areas for collaboration.

The Forum’s exhibition will also feature Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, enabling participants to engage directly with entities working across business establishment, urban development and real estate, and learn more about their services, projects and opportunities.

Mashreq joins SIF 2026 as its Banking Sponsor, bringing the financial sector into the wider network of industries and institutions represented at the Forum.

SIF 2026 is also joined by a network of media partners comprising Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Forbes Middle East, Arabian Business, Finance & Business Magazine, Economy Middle East, The Business Year, and 971Life.

These partnerships will extend the reach of the Forum’s discussions and outcomes to wider audiences of investors, business leaders and decision-makers locally, regionally and internationally, strengthening the visibility of the ideas, opportunities and economic developments presented throughout the two-day event.