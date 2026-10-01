Salem bin Abdulrahman attends launch of Elderly Services Forum

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, attended the launch of the 15th edition of the Elderly Services Forum, organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department under the theme “A Decent Life and Sustainable Giving”, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Thursday morning.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The audience then watched a video that, through a comparison of the past and present, highlighted the status of senior citizens in society, the importance of drawing on their expertise and experience, the values of giving and helping others, and the official and community attention afforded to them.

Suleiman Khamis Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department, delivered a speech in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chairman of the Ruler’s Office for attending and honouring the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Al Naqbi highlighted the Forum’s objectives and the importance of its continued organisation, as well as the significant efforts by the Sharjah Social Services Department over the past decades to care for senior citizens and provide them with a range of services. He noted that senior citizens not only require care but are also a valuable human resource whose expertise should be invested in and passed on to future generations.

The Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department also announced the launch of the “Anwar” initiative, which brings senior citizens with expertise into academic institutions, where they engage with university students and share their knowledge and experiences through specialised and public dialogue sessions.

They will also contribute to studies and research and accompany students throughout their academic journeys by providing guidance and mentorship. The initiative aims to pass on their experience to the next generation and renew knowledge through intergenerational encounters and engagement in students’ academic lives.

The Chairman of the Ruler’s Office and the attendees watched a video presentation on the “Anwar” initiative, highlighting its objectives and the mutual benefits it offers to senior citizens and younger generations. A presentation was also delivered on “Al Wafaa”, highlighting intergenerational bonds within society.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi launched the “Wafa” Card for senior citizens, offering a range of benefits and facilitating access to various services. He also honoured the winners of the fifth edition of the Green Heart Award for Senior Citizens across its categories, as well as a number of institutions recognised by the Age-Friendly City Office in the Emirate of Sharjah, the initiative’s judging panel, the Forum’s sponsor, speakers, and members of the Award’s evaluation committees.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Chairman of the Ruler’s Office visited the accompanying exhibition highlighting the efforts of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Office. He received a detailed briefing on the statistics and services it provides to support and care for older people.

The Forum discusses a number of topics related to the future of senior citizens’ services, the development of the care system provided to them, enhancing their quality of life, and drawing on international experiences and successful practices. These efforts contribute to building more age-friendly communities and providing an environment that ensures senior citizens enjoy a decent life and active, sustainable participation.

The Forum brings together a distinguished group of officials, specialists, and experts in supporting and caring for senior citizens from local, regional, and international entities.

The Forum’s programme features three main sessions. The first, “Inspiring Experiences for a Sustainable Community”, showcases local models and experiences that empower senior citizens and enhance their community participation. The second, “International Experiences Applicable Locally”, examines international experiences and practices in senior citizens’ care. The third, “An Integrated Healthcare and Family Care System”, discusses ways to enhance integration across healthcare, family, and social care.